Downtown Chattanooga Business Improvement District fails to pass

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – After lots of discussion, the Downtown Chattanooga Business Improvement District failed to pass.

An ordinance to create the district appeared in front of city council members during their meeting Tuesday night.

It was the final vote on what was petitioned and supported by some property owners.

The city was required to hold a public hearing beforehand.

The vote and hearing brought out several supporters and a few property owners who did not support it.

The district would have been comprised of an area that included Miller Park, parts of Chestnut, Broad and Market Streets to Ross’s Landing.

It would have provided extra services, like maintenance, through annual assessment rates and be managed by a board of property and business owners.

Council members approved numerous amendments, but when it got down to the final vote, the ordinance failed because of the lack of a second motion.

“Obviously I am pleased because I was against it,” property owner Charles Paty said.

“My basic objection is I don’t think that money I earn should go to private individuals for their public or their pet projects,” Paty said

“I’m extremely disappointed. This was something that the, my constituents downtown, property owners has been working on for over a year,” District 7 Council Member Erskine Oglesby said.

“It could’ve been transformational for our downtown,” Council Member Oglesby said.

The district can be brought up again.