Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – June 3rd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Slightly Cooler To Start The Week & Some Rain To End the Week !



Lots of sunny skies and pleasant conditions for Monday, with afternoon highs in the low & middle 80’s, and lows in the upper 50’s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, a little bit warmer with highs in the mid & upper 80’s. We’ll stay dry through early Wednesday afternoon, and then the changes begin.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms will become more likely later in the week, beginning Wednesday afternoon and lasting through the weekend,with highs staying in the 80’s and lows in the 60’s.

Rain and storms work in by the end of the week with the best chances being Friday & Saturday.

