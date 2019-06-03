TECH BYTE: How to Watch Baseball Without Cable

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — When you can’t get out to the ball game, watching it on TV or online is the next best thing.

Who needs cable now, when you can live stream baseball and other sports?

Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling Blue let you do just that.

Another option is an MLB.TV or MiLB.TV subscription to watch major and minor league games live or on demand.

Those subscriptions let you keep tabs on baseball teams outside of your TV market.

If you’re not near a TV or computer, your smartphone will also help you monitor these games if you can’t be there in person.

The MLB At Bat app gives you the latest team news, along with scores and highlight videos.

If you’re actually going to a game, MLB’s Ballpark app lets you buy tickets, and see a map of the stadium so you can find your way around.

If you want to follow the minors, you can also download the MiLB First Pitch App for stats, schedules, and standings for that league.

If you’re more of a college baseball fan, you can get live scores and stats, plus watch the latest videos on demand on the NCAA Sports app.

You can also use the voice assistants on your phone or other devices to be able to check on game scores while on the go.