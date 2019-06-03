Police looking for female suspect in officer shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have named the female suspect they are looking for after a double shooting early Sunday morning.
It happened outside the Waffle House on East 23rd Street around 4 AM.
A Chattanooga police officer was inside the restaurant when he saw a disturbance in the parking lot.
When he went out, he found a woman who had a gun out.
He tried to disarm her, but was shot in the process.
And a second man was also hit.
Police have now sworn out warrants for Brandi Burton.
She faces two counts of Aggravated Assault and a count of Reckless Endangerment.
If you have more information on the case, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.
The police officer was released from the hospital on Sunday.