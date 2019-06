Meigs County quarterback Aaron Swafford announced on Monday that he has verbally committed to play college football at the Naval Academy.

Swafford threw for over 1,000 yards, while rushing for close to 700 yards last year. He also scored 34 touchdowns, including a 95-yard fumble return. Swafford won the state’s Mr. Football Award for Class 2A as he helped the Tigers make it to the state semifinals last fall.