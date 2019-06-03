Lookouts Pitcher Tejay Antone Shuts Down BayBears

(lookouts.com) The Lookouts (31-24) have taken their second game in a row from the Mobile BayBears (21-35) 3-1. Righty Tejay Antone is slowly making a name for himself, as he single handedly couldn’t be touched. He tossed eight scoreless innings, only allowing one hit, while striking out seven batters. That is Antone’s seventh win of the year, as he leads the Southern League. Amid the solid performance, the Lookouts offense responded with support. It was Mitch Nay both times doing it again from the plate as he accounted for all three of the Chattanooga runs, as he went 2-for-4. The Baybears nabbed a run in the ninth, but it wasn’t before righty Jesse Stallings collected all three outs, netting his second save of the year.

The Lookouts are back at it tomorrow as southpaw Packy Naughton (1-1, 4.50 ERA) gets the nod against righty Jesus Castillo (2-6, 3.60 ERA) for Mobile with first pitch at 7:15 PM.