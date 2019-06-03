Georgia law encourages property owners to get rid of abandoned trailers

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – A new Georgia law is making it easier for land owners to clean up abandoned mobile homes.

As of May 1st, land owners can now petition the county to determine the condition of a left behind trailer.

- Advertisement -

If it’s found to be derelict, the land owner can then ask the court for ownership, so they can remove it.

Joe Legge with Walker County government says the law is NOT punitive.

“It doesn’t hinder them, it doesn’t do something to them when they’re trying to do the right thing. They’re trying to make things better, make the property better, make the county better, so we’re happy that the state has stepped up and really given a mechanism to make that happen.”

Each county has to appoint a property assessor before a land owner can start this new process.