Dr. Tai Federico named interim director of Humane Educational Society

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Humane Educational Society’s Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Tai Federico as interim executive director, while seeking a permanent leader for the shelter.

Dr. Federico is a veterinarian at Riverview Animal Hospital, and Vice President of the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association’s Executive Board.

Bob Citrullo, who had that job for 5 years, resigned last week due to personal health concerns.

The Humane Educational Society is in the final design stages of a new shelter with construction set to begin in the fall.