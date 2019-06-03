Deputies rescue baby deer in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Residents on Mountain Lake Drive called deputies this morning to report an injured fawn.

They had seen the baby with its mother last Friday.

But on Monday, the fawn was lying next to the road with no sign of the mother.

They were afraid that the baby had been hit by a car and was abandoned.

So deputies procured a plastic container and carefully put the fawn inside.

They called around to see who might be able to treat it and notified the TWRA.

The officers settled on the Chattanooga Zoo’s wildlife rehabilitation center.

They took the it to the center and are hoping for a happy ending of returning the baby to the wild.

“Special thanks to our deputies on scene who went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure this four-legged resident of Hamilton County got the care and support it needed. Here at the HCSO, we try to protect all of our county residents, both two legged and four legged.”