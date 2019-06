TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dade County Commissioner is recovering in the hospital this afternoon after being hit by a motorcycle.

Just after 2 PM, Robert Goff was walking near the old courthouse square at the intersection of Church Street and Bond Avenue, when he was hit.

County Commissioner Ted Rumley tell us he is soar, but not seriously hurt.

Trenton Police say the driver of the motorcycle has been charged with failing to yield the right of way.