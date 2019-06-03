CSAS Student Author

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A student from the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences is already a published author.

Sarah-Nicole Jackson wrote a book about her friends, and she’s sharing it with kids across the Tennessee Valley.

- Advertisement -

Jackson explained to students Stone Creek and Cherokee Ridge Elementary Schools in Walker County what it took to write her book.

Jackson says the main characters in the book are her friends.

But her school helped her with the process.

Related Article: Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

“The creative writing club has helped me a lot because a lot of my friends are here, and they like, they inspire me.”

Jackson says you can buy her book at Barnes and Noble, or kids at school can buy one from her.

By the way, she does plan to go to college, and does plan to keep writing.

“After I am done, I do plan to actually still continue on my path of being an author, because I have a lot of stories.”