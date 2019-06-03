Braves Select Catcher Shea Langeliers and INF Braden Shewmake in First Round of MLB Draft

(press release) ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves tonight selected catcher Shea Langeliers of Baylor University in Waco, Texas with the ninth overall pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

Langeliers, 21, batted .308/.374/.530 over 44 games during his junior season with the Bears, logging 57 hits in 185 at-bats, including 20 extra-base hits, 33 runs and 42 RBI. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Keller, Texas helped lead Baylor to a 33-15 record during the 2019 regular season and the No. 2 seed in the Los Angeles Regional of the NCAA tournament. He set an NCAA tournament record with 11 RBI in Baylor’s second game of the regional, going 5-for-6 with a double and three home runs on Saturday against Omaha.

- Advertisement -

“He’s the type of catcher you can have long term,” said Dana Brown, Atlanta’s vice president, scouting. “It’s a long term investment. It’s elite defense.”

Langeliers, who bats and throws right-handed, was named as one of 14 semifinalists for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award in 2019, one year after being named the Rawlings/ABCA Gold Glove Winner at the position last season. He threw out 14-of-25 (56%) would-be basestealers on the season, including 13-of-21 (62%) runners since missing 10 games with a broken hamate bone early in the season. The finalists for the award will be announced tonight, June 3, before a winner is selected at the 22nd Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 27.

A three-year starter for Baylor, Langeliers has combined to bat .289 (180-for-622) over 157 career games, all of which were starts. He was a unanimous First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2019, his second consecutive First Team honor. He was named a Second Team All-American following the 2018 season, and a Freshman All-American in 2017. Langeliers played with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team last summer.

Langeliers entered the draft tabbed by MLB.com as the No. 10 overall prospect, and by Baseball America as the ninth-best prospect in the draft class. Both publications had him as the second-best catcher available.

This draft marks the first since 1989 in which Atlanta took a catcher with its top overall selection. The Braves took Tyler Houston second overall that year. Atlanta selected a position player with their first pick for the first time since drafting OF Braxton Davidson 32nd overall in 2014.

And then with the 21st overall pick, the Braves selected shortstop Braden Shewmake from Texas A&M University.

“Braden is an athletic shortstop with high upside,” said Dana Brown, Atlanta’s vice president, scouting. “He’s an above average to a plus defender. It’s a nice package of upside, athleticism and power.”

Shewmake, 21, started all 63 games for the Aggies in 2019 and batted .313 (78-for-249) with 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 47 RBI and nine stolen bases. He was named to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the top college player in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Wylie, Texas native has missed only one game in his three years at Texas A&M. In his collegiate career, Shewmake has hit .323 (248-for-768) with 40 doubles, 10 triples, 22 home runs, 161 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Shewmake was an All-SEC First Team selection in each of his first two years with the Aggies. In 2017, his freshman campaign, Shewmake led all Division I freshman with 90 hits and 69 RBI. The left-handed hitter, right-handed thrower was also recognized in 2017 as an All-America First Team by Baseball America and the National Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball.

Shewmake is the highest drafted shortstop by the Braves since Atlanta selected Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones with the first overall pick in 1990.