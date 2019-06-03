East Ridge Planning Commissioners approve proposed Red Wolves stadium development

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tiffany Gee is one of several residents on Hurst Street that got a flyer about a public hearing on Monday night regarding a huge proposed development in East Ridge.

“My initial reaction was no please don’t. I’m not against them building a stadium in East Ridge. I would just prefer it to kind of not be at the end of my street,” Gee said.

Her neighbor Tony Wild has also heard about the project.

“I think it would be a good idea if it’s feasible,” Wild said

During the public hearing at city hall, many residents expressed their concerns before the East Ridge Planning Commissioners approved rezoning land along I-75 for the development.

The project includes a stadium for the Red Wolves soccer club and retail.

“About 40 acres of the 60 acre site is outside the floodway and so the intent would be to develop the, that southern portion of the site,” Jeff Sikes Asa Engineering & Consulting said.

While it’s still early in the project, Sikes tried to address residents concerns.

Much of residents concerns was over flooding.

“From a stormwater perspective, like I said, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, but one of the things we would be looking at is instead of doing a full blown retention pond we would be looking to do a green infrastructure,” Sikes said.

Other residents shared concerns over traffic.

Sikes said a study will be conducted on traffic on Spring Creek Road.

He also added that there are no plans to dump traffic onto any existing residential roads.

The proposal now heads to the City Council for a first reading on June 13th.

City officials said the conceptual design of the project will be made available online.

They’ll also be providing copies at city hall.