Police charge juvenile with shooting at Riverbend Saturday Night

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have charged a juvenile with shooting two people at the Riverbend Festival downtown on Saturday night.

Officers got the call of shots fired just before 10 PM at the intersection of Market and Aquarium Way.

A pair of 13 year olds had been shot.

And police found a group of other juveniles running from the scene.

During the chase, an officer says the suspect drew a gun on him.

But they caught the suspect and charged him with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

The suspect is also 14 years old.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Here is what Chief Roddy had to say about tonight’s shooting @wdefnews12 pic.twitter.com/E97CG2Mnh7 — Taylor Bishop (@TaylorBNews) June 2, 2019



