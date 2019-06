CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say the officer involved in Sunday morning’s shooting at Waffle House has been released from the hospital.

The officer was shot just around 4:00 a.m. Sunday at the Waffle House on E. 23rd street.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Another person was also shot during the incident.

The second person’s condition has not been released.