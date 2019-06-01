What we know about the Virginia Beach gunman

The gunman who opened fire late Friday afternoon at a Virginia Beach municipal building, killing 12 people and injuring four others, was a long-time public utilities engineer. Authorities identified the suspect as Dwayne Craddock, who worked for the city for 15 years and was still employed when the shooting occurred.

Victims were found on three floors of Building 2 and one victim was found shot in a car outside. One of the injured was a police officer who was part of the firefight that took place between authorities and Craddock. Police chief James Cervera credits the officer’s bullet-proof vest with saving his life. Carvera described the scene as “a long-term gun battle for police officers” that ultimately ended in Craddock’s death.

- Advertisement -

“The fact that the suspect was immediately confronted — the fact that the suspect is deceased — means that our citizens can rest easy,” Carvera said during a Friday evening press conference. “We do not have someone who is out in the community to do more harm.”

Trending News

Authorities declined to offer a motive for Craddock’s actions. Craddock was armed with a .45-caliber handgun with a sound suppressor, along with several magazines. A law enforcement source told CBS News the weapon was purchased legally in the Virginia Beach area.

Officials will be holding a press conference to provide additional updates on the shooting at 3 p.m. Saturday.