BTS becomes first Korean band to headline Wembley Stadium

The band, who said they “grew up watching videos of Live Aid,” which was played at the old Wembley Stadium, played 24 songs, according to BBC News.

“You guys always had the greatest artists, historically, in the music industry – The Beatles, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Adele. We don’t even have to make a list,” said singer band member Kim Nam-joon, who’s known to fans as RM. “So the U.K. was like the big, big wall to me. But tonight we, and you guys, just broke the wall.”

They even attempted English accents, according to BBC News, with Jungkook declaring, “easy peasy, lemon squeezy,” at one point.

“Everyone in Korea is so excited,” Sungmi Ahn, a K-pop reporter for the Korean Herald, told BBC News. “They’re doing a live broadcast of the show so everyone can watch it.”

In May, BTS became the first band to spend five weeks at the top slot of the Billboard 100. That was only one month after BTS became only the third group in 50 years to have three number one albums on the Billboard 200 in less than a year, joining the Beatles and the Monkees.