CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are reporting two people shot in downtown Chattanooga, near the aquarium.

One victim has been taken to the hospital.

This is right by the Riverbend music festival, which is hosting its last night.

The shooting occurred outside the Riverbend venue and was not inside the gates.

The investigation is active and ongoing and the CPD Major Crimes Investigator is on the way.

If you were a witness call Chattanooga Police.