CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a body was found Saturday morning.

The body was found near the 4700 block of Highway 58 around 9:00 a.m.

Currently, foul play is not being suspected and the cause of death has not been determined.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

If you have any information, call CPD.