TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A wrong way driver was killed on I 24 last night in Dade County.

Deputies got a call about a vehicle heading north in the southbound lanes of I 59.

And minutes later, there was a head-on collision on I 24 West.

The female driver of the wrong way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult and a child in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.