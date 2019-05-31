Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – May 31st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Some Relief In The Heat, A Mainly Dry Weekend, & Rain Expected Late Next Week.



A little milder this morning with lows in the mid to upper 60’s. You may encounter a few areas of fog due to last night’s passing showers.

- Advertisement -

Friday Afternoon: Finally, a dent in the heat wave ! A weak cool front moves to our Southeast, and as a result, highs will drop into the mid 80’s. That’ll be a bit milder from Thursday’s high, where we hit 91.

Friday night, it will be clear and pleasantly mild with lows in the low 60’s. No showers anticipated.

The weekend ahead: Most of us will stay dry with some sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80’s through the weekend, and lows in the low to mid 60’s, with cooler temperatures away from the city itself.

Dry and pleasant for Monday with scattered afternoon showers and storms becoming more likely later next week, with highs staying in the 80’s.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.