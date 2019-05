ROCK SPRING, Georgia (WDEF) – The man who got a furlough from jail but never came back has been found.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for Kevin Welborn since he failed to report back to prison.

The court granted him a furlough after sentencing.

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force reports they located Welborn in Rock Springs.

And they say they found some meth on him.