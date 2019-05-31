Tennessee recommends ending vehicle emissions testing in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Those annual emissions tests may soon be coming to an end in Chattanooga.

State representative Mike Carter of Ooltewah made that statement on Twitter this afternoon.

- Advertisement -

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation completed its air quality study.

The agency is recommending an end to mandatory vehicle emissions testing in Hamilton County and Middle Tennessee.

Carter says it can help people avoid spending thousands of dollars to fix a check engine light in their car, just to get their tag renewed.

Big news on vehicle emissions testing! TDEC (Tennessee Dept. of Environment & Conservation) has completed its air quality study & is recommending the elimination of mandatory vehicle emissions testing in Hamilton Co. & Middle TN! Big win for TN’s working families! #CHA #TnLeg — Mike Carter (@RepMikeCarter) May 31, 2019



