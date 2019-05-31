Softball tournament honors girl killed in Lookout Valley crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Community members are holding a softball tournament to honor a young girl who was killed in a car crash in Lookout Valley.

Ball fields at Warner Park in Chattanooga will be full this weekend for the Play Like Bob Memorial Tournament.

It’s to honor ten-year-old Aubrey Reel, who was known as Bob. She was killed last fall in a car crash on Cummings Highway.

Connect Sports approached the Play Like Bob foundation to do a tournament Some of their employees live in Lookout Valley and wanted to honor the young girl.

“This story hit home with them pretty hard and they didn’t actually know Bob, but they knew people who knew her and knew that the community was really hurting,” said Jill Higdon, with Connect Sports.

Organizers say this is a great way for the softball community to come out, get dirty and show their support.

“Well anytime we lose a child. It is terrible it is sad, the whole community feels it and from what I’ve learned about Bob is that she loved being at the ball field and people loved her being at the ball field,” Higdon said.

There are 32 teams signed up to play. Games will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, and go through June 2.

“All proceeds are going to the Play Like Bob Foundation. We know for sure at this point we’ve raised over $2,500 for the foundation and we are really excited about that and we are hoping to raise some more throughout the weekend,” Higdon said.

There is a $10 cash only gate fee. Organizers hope as many people as possible come to show Bob’s family they care.

“Just seeing people showing up and play softball in Bob’s memory is just going to be the love that we are trying to promote this weekend,” Higdon said.

For more information about the tournament, click here.