GRAYSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A pickup truck slammed into a market Friday afternoon in Rhea County.

It happened at Keylons Market on Dayton Avenue in Graysville.

Firefighters say the truck hit three people inside the store.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Fire crews remained on the scene to make sure the building was stable, and deal with any leaks or electrical issues.