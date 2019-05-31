Climber killed, 2 others hurt in rock fall on Mount Rainier

Mount Rainier National Park, Wash. — Officials say a climber died and two others were injured in a rock fall on Mount Rainier.

Mount Rainier National Park spokesman Kevin Bacher said a rescue team responded to six climbers caught in the rock fall at 10,400 feet Wednesday.

He said one climber died on the mountain and two others were taken by helicopter to hospitals. The three other climbers weren’t hurt.

Bacher says a climber on the Liberty Ridge route called 911 at 8 p.m. Wednesday, reporting that a rock fall had swept through the site where three parties of two were camping on their way to the summit.

Park rangers responded in a helicopter Thursday morning, taking the most seriously injured climber to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Thursday evening the 37-year-old man was in serious condition.

The others were flown out later Thursday.

Twenty-four rangers from Mt. Rainier National Park were involved in the rescue and recovery, along with a chaplain from Tacoma Pierce County Chaplaincy, reports CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV.

The climbers’ identities weren’t released Thursday.

Five years ago to the day, 6 climbers died on the mountain in the same area, KIRO notes. They fell from the steep Liberty Ridge in the deadliest accident on Mt. Rainier since 1981.