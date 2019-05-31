CFC Finally Returns to League Play Against Georgia Revolution

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After hosting one of the best teams in the world last Saturday in Real Betis, the CFC are now ready for a revolution. Chattanooga hosts the Georgia Revolution Saturday night at 7:30 at Fort Finley. The CFC have played six matches this season, but five of those games were exhibition matches. Saturday’s game is a conference counter. Said head coach Bill Elliott:We’ve been playing a lot of games. A lot of exhibition games. Only one as you said meaningful game in terms of what counts in league standings. I think they we are ready to get going. It’s incredible we are going to play our NPSL season like all of our matches in like a five week span. It’s going to come fast and furious now, but we are ready to get going.”

CFC and Georgia are tied for the fewest points in the NPSL Southeast standings as each team has just one point, but Chattanooga has played only one league match, while the Revolution have played four.