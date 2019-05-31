Ringgold’s Andre Tarver Ready For His Name to be Called in MLB Draft

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Major League Baseball draft gets underway on Monday, and one local player who should hear his name called is Ringgold’s Andre Tarver. He’s rated as one of the top high school outfield prospects in the country. Tarver has been showcasing his talents for scouts for quite some time at several all-star events.

Over the weekend, Andre Tarver was invited to a pre-draft work-out at the Braves SunTrust Park, where he likely impressed a few more scouts.

Said Tarver:”Well it’s a little showcase. It was a little infield-outfield, and you throw from the outfield, and you hit a little bit. I hit a little bit out. I had to show a little power. Put a few on the ‘Chop House’. But yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

Reporter:”Was that with a wood bat?”

Said Tarver:”Wood bat.”

Reporter:”Wow. How did that make you feel?”

Said Tarver:”I just felt good.”

It will also feel good for Tarver to hear his name called in the MLB draft.

Said Tarver:”Well maybe the first through the fifth round. Either one of those.”

Reporter:”What do they tell you they like about you?”

Said Tarver:”They just like my physicality in my game and how my competitive ways to win.”

Last season Tarver hit a sizzling .561 for Ringgold with ten home runs.

He has already signed to play college ball at Mississippi State, but he admits it would be hard to turn down the chance to begin his pro baseball career..

Said Tarver:”I went to a lot of workouts right after (high school) baseball ended. It has been every weekend since baseball ended, so it’s a lot of teams. Well the Braves talked to me a little bit this past weekend. I had an interview with them afterwards. They were talking really highly of me. I really love the Braves. That was my big team growing up. So if that happens, it would be awesome.”

Reporter:”What would you do if the Braves did take you?”

Said Tarver:”I guess I would be packing my stuff up and gone right then. (chuckles)

I feel more than ready to go out there and compete with those guys, and I feel like it’s going to be a great opportunity, and I’m just ready to play.”