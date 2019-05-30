Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – May 30th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Some Relief In The Heat Ahead, Plus A Mainly Dry Weekend.



Fair, warm, and hazy weather will continue through the morning. Lows will settle into the upper 60’s to around 70 mark. A dry start for this Thursday morning, but we do have some changes ahead.

Through the day we go with morning sunshine and breezy conditions, with highs closer to 90. Increasing afternoon clouds, with a spotty shower or storm possible Thursday evening as a weak cool front gets closer.

Tonight, lows will fall into the mid & upper 60’s.

Friday: Finally, a dent in the heat wave expected ! A weak cool front moves through very early. Highs will drop into the mid & upper 80’s. Friday night, lows will be pleasantly milder with lows in the low 60’s.

The weekend ahead: Most of us will stay dry with highs in the upper 80’s through the weekend, and lows in the low to mid 60’s. Rain likely – not just possible, but likely – for the middle part of next week.

