LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on an escape warrant.

Kevin Ashley Wellborn was granted a prison furlough by the court after a sentencing hearing, but never came back.

- Advertisement -

The 59 year old man is 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

If you have information on Wellborn, please call Detective William Davis 706-638-1909 ext 1254 or Walker County 911 Center at 706-375-7810.