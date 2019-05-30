Titans Hope Ryan Tannehill Will Solidify Back-Up Quarterback Role

Given how Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has missed time every year due to injury, Tennessee tried to up-grade the back-up quarterback position this off-season by signing former Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill.

Now Tannehill wasn’t totally healthy last year either, missing five games with a bad shoulder. He still threw for nearly 2,000 yards in the eleven games he started. While Tannehill doesn’t have the speed of Mariota, he has run a sub 4.7 forty.

Said head coach Mike Vrabel:”Well has has athleticism. He was a college quarterback. A college receiver, and then became a very good quarterback. I wouldn’t say he’s a sitting duck by an means. He’s able to run and move the pocket stuff. Execute everything we need him to do.”

Said Tannehill:”My end-game right now is to be ready when my number is called. I’m going to come out and compete each and every day against the defense. Try to get better and better. Dig into this offense. Learn it as much as I can. If my name is called, be ready to go and help this team win.”