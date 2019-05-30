R. Kelly charged with new counts of sexual abuse

- Advertisement -

Chicago — R. Kelly was charged with additional counts of sexual abuse on Thursday. Kelly is scheduled to appear in court on June 6, CBS Chicago reported.

The disgraced signer has been charged with 11 new counts related to aggravated criminal sex assault, criminal sex assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse of a victim between the ages of 13 and 16, CBS Chicago reported, citing court records.

The new charges follow allegations the singer sexually assaulted four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged events. In February, the star was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In his explosive interview with “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King, the singer said the abuse allegations against him are lies.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.