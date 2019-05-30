Kickoff Times Announced For Vols First 3 Games Including Noon Start Against UTC

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee football team will open the 2019 season at 3:30 p.m. against Georgia State inside Neyland Stadium on Aug. 31 on ESPNU before hosting BYU at 7 p.m. on ESPN on Sept. 7 and Chattanooga at Noon on the SEC Network on Sept. 14.

ESPN announced its college football broadcast schedule for the first three weeks on Thursday.

The Vols welcome the Panthers to Knoxville for the second time in school history, and will begin the season in August for the first time since 2014.

UT faces BYU for the first meeting ever between the two schools in the initial leg of a home-and-home series that has Tennessee traveling to Provo, Utah, in 2023.

The Vols welcome the Mocs for the first time since 2014. UT has won 14 consecutive games against in-state non-conference opponents.

Season tickets are available now at AllVols.com, as well as the new Vol Pass option – a flexible ticket for all eight home games that gives fans a guaranteed seat and the ability to move around Neyland Stadium at a cost-saving price of $280.

Tennessee Weeks 1-3 Schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State

3:30 p.m. | ESPNU | Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tenn.

Sept. 7 vs. BYU

7 p.m. | ESPN | Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tenn.

Sept. 14 vs. Chattanooga

Noon | SECN | Neyland Stadium | Knoxville, Tenn.