Governor Lee working on reforming healthcare in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was in Chattanooga today to speak at a Rotary Club Meeting.

The Governor covered a wide range of topics, including the state’s healthcare issues, the unionization effort at the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant, and statewide economic development.

Governor Lee says his goal is healthcare reform, making it more accessible to Tennesseans.

“We’ll be working to do that with the Federal Government. We’ve already begun conversations with them about how we can improve access to quality health care for every Tennessean. We have established a health care monitorization task force that will be working over the next year to bring forth new ideas. And that is our goal, is that every Tennessean have access to quality health care.”

Governor Lee also stopped by the Volkswagen plant, where he talked with the workers about the current U-A-W unionization efforts.