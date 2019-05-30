Fill The Boot campaign for MDA underway

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department this morning kicked off its annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Muscular Dystrophy is a group of muscle diseases that break down, and weaken skeletal muscles over time.

- Advertisement -

Chattanooga Firefighters raised $80,000 dollars last year, and more than $360,000 dollars in the last five years.

They’ll be at various locations downtown taking donations until Saturday.

All of the money raised will be donated for Muscular Dystrophy research.