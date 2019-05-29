Wreck closes exit on I 59 at the Georgia line

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Alabama’s Department of Transportation has closed a bridge over I 59 in the northeast corner of the state after an early morning crash.

A tractor trailer damaged the County road 140 over the interstate at the Sulphur Springs Exit (239) near the Georgia line.

DOT officials are taking I 59 south traffic off the interstate on the exit ramp, around the bridge and back up the entrance ramp.

Bridge traffic will only be able to make right turns onto the interstate (west side of the bridge turns south onto 59, east side turns north on 59).

They are assessing what needs to be done to repair the bridge, but promise to fix it quickly.