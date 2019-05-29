The snakes to avoid in our area during snake season

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – With the warm weather, it is that time of year where snakes come out in the Tennessee Valley.

Experts with TWRA say the two venomous snakes to look out for are the Timber Rattler and the Copperhead.

They say hikers should stay on paths and watch where they place their feet.

Mime Barnes with the TWRA says you can make your property snake un-friendly.

“So every animal needs shelter and food and water and just look at your property and think what may you be providing and take that away. Make it an uncomfortable place for wildlife and they will find it elsewhere.”

If you are concerned about snakes in your yard, contact a wildlife control service.