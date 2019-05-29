Deputies charge lost mom with DUI, testing her baby too

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Sequatchie County deputies suspect that a lost mother may have been endangering her baby in more ways than one.

They stopped 34 year old Elizabeth Hazzard Sunday afternoon on Cagle Mountain after a citizen said she was driving recklessly.

They say she failed a field sobriety test and then tested for almost twice the legal limit.

They believe the Sparta woman was heading for somewhere around McMinnville, but took a wrong turn and go lost.

Her 5 month old baby daughter was in the vehicle the whole time.

Officers say the baby’s eyes were glossy, so they asked Hazzard if she was breast feeding.

Hazzard said she was.

They are waiting on test results to see if the baby has alcohol in her system.

The child also seemed very hungry. They gave her 3 bottles of formula at the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have taken custody of the child for the time being.

Hazzard was charged with DUI and child endangerment.