Sen. Lamar Alexander recovering from leg surgery

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander is recovering from a scheduled surgery at Vanderbilt University medical Center.

Doctors removed an atypical lipoma (soft-tissue tumor, usually benign) from the Senator’s left leg.

“The surgery went as planned, and I will consult with my team and Senator Alexander to determine whether additional treatment is necessary,” according to Herbert S. Schwartz M.D., Professor and Dan Spengler M.D., Chair in Orthopaedics at the Vanderbilt Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Senator Alexander plans to return to work after the Memorial Day recess on Monday.