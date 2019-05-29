Riverbend Wristbands

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Riverbend has adopted many big festival trends, like the loadable wrist bands that must be purchased this year.

In previous years, festival attendees could use tokens to make payments.

Now, Riverbend organizers want you to trade in those old tokens and use the new wristband.

Kaisa Eidet of Token Cashless INC. says, “This year at Riverbend we are implementing a wristband system. That means that everyone will get a wristband that will work both as your ticket and your payment method. The reason we are doing this, is to make it easier for patrons to reduce all of the lines on site and to improve security as well.”

You must scan your wristband to gain entry to Riverbend and that’s how they will keep up with the count of festival goers.

The Chattanooga police department says that they are pleased with the wristbands and think that this will be a great security addition.

Lt. Danny Jones who works in Special Operations with CPD says, “The wristbands are going to help keep track of the people who are coming in and out. Now that is for us to know how many people we have in the festival if we have a major event that happens. Let’s just hope that doesn’t happen.”

This will be the last year that you can use your tokens.

There will be one top up booth dedicated for token transfers and three more top up stations that you can reload wristbands throughout the venue.

The most important thing to remember is you cannot take those wristbands off. Once you do, you have to purchase a new one.