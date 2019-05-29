Red Wolves Remain Unbeaten at Home on Young Season

Chatttanooga-(WDEF-TV) Chattanooga Christian may be a temporary home for the Red Wolves inaugural season, but the pro soccer club looks pretty comfortable playing there.

Head coach Tim Hankinson would love to have a few more home matches. The Red Wolves haven’t lost at CCS this season. They’re 3-0-1 at home this year. But on the flip side, Chattanooga has not won a road game this season, going 0-4-1 in away games.

Said Hankinson:”I’ve liked how we play at home. We have come alive because of the fans. Rolling out of your own bed. Not having to travel some of the distances this league has you travel. For example, we are going to Richmond. And that’s a nine hour bus ride. That takes a lot out of your legs going into the night game. Playing at home has been brilliant.”

The Red Wolves will seek more home brilliance on Saturday as they welcome Toronto FC to Chattanooga Christian at 7pm.