Race supports Cleveland girl with neuroblastoma

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Cleveland community is coming together and organizing a run to show their support for a five-year-old girl battling cancer.

At Terra Running company in Cleveland, they are used to putting on races all over southeastern Tennessee.

“We help organizations put on fundraisers and are just really involved in the running community,” said Brittany Durkin, with Terra Running Company.

The 5-k and 1 mile race they are helping with now is for Olivia Weatherford. The five-year-old was diagnosed for stage four neuroblastoma in April.

She is currently undergoing treatment in Memphis.

“So we are really excited for the actual event and just to show the Weatherfords our love,” Durkin said.

It will take place this Saturday at Greenway Park. Money raised will go to Olivia’s family. Camill Howard, an organizer, says she felt it was important to do something to help because she knows Olivia’s parents.

“Sarah and I met in school in like sixth grade, so we’ve known each other for awhile and then I’ve met Aaron through things in the community. He is super active in the community here. And that is why I think it has gotten such a great response. So many people love their family,” Howard said.

This isn’t the only event going on at the park on race day.

“We are really excited to join with the Kona Ice Pie Fling on Greenway Park on Saturday also, which is going to be a really fun family friendly event where the money is going to go to children’s hospital at Erlanger and the Weatherford family,” Durkin said.

People can register early online through Thursday, in person on Friday or the day of the event on Saturday.

“You can walk, you can run, you can just come and be there. The goal of this is so they can see hundreds of people gathered around them and supporting them and that is the main goal of this,” Howard said.

An event showing the community is “Liv in the Journey” and caring about a young girl going through a difficult time.

