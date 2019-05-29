NLRB sets union vote at the Volkswagen Chattanooga plant

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – After several delays, The National Labor Relations Board has set an date for a union vote at the Volkswagen Chattanooga plant.

Workers will decide whether they want to be represented by the United Auto Workers.

The date is set for June 12, 13 and 14.

The UAW asked for a vote as soon as possible back in March, and VW has argued to put it off while other issues were decided.

The NLRB had declined to set a date twice before today.

Labor experts say unions and companies also fight over the timing of elections, because quick votes often go in favor of the union organizers.

Of course, campaigning has been going on at the plant during the meantime.

Volkswagen Chattanooga workers rejected a UAW union in 2014, but maintenance workers approved a “mini-union” the next year.

However, Volkswagen refused to negotiate with a union that did not represent all the workers.

Statement from the UAW:

Chattanooga workers in the face of legal obstruction and anti-worker activity will now have the opportunity to vote on their union. Chattanooga workers remain the only VW workers in the world without union representation.

Statement from Southern Momentum on new anti-union advertising out today:

“While the Detroit-based UAW and its cronies have been working for more than five years to organize our facility, over the span of a few weeks, we have been able to build a significant coalition of workers inside the plant to push back on the false attacks and intimidation by the UAW,” said CB Bitton, a team leader at Volkswagen Chattanooga. “We are proud to fight for the future of the plant and for the livelihoods of our families. Without Volkswagen, many of us would either be out of work or at a job with less pay and fewer benefits. It is important this facility thrive, and we can’t take a chance on our future by allowing the UAW – with its long track record of broken promises, lost jobs, and closed plants – to come into our factory. It is time to send a strong message and reject the UAW yet again.”