Mocs Football Team Signs Transfers From Louisville, UNC, and Navy

(gomocs.com) UTC football head coach Rusty Wright announced the addition of three newcomers to the Mocs roster today. UTC adds FBS transfers Kam Jones (Louisville) and Kayne Roberts (North Carolina) and former Navy signee T.J. Cammack.

“We are very excited about Kam, Kayne and T.J. joining our program,” stated Wright. “They all three fill a need for us on defense and all are really good football players. I either recruited or knew about each of them coming out of high school and we anticipate each of them contributing immediately.”

Jones spent two seasons as a linebacker at Louisville and made the ACC Honor Roll in 2017. He was a three-star prep prospect and 2017 graduate of Peachtree Ridge High School in Gwinett, Ga. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Roberts transfers to UTC after spending two seasons at North Carolina. He played in all 11 games on special teams as a redshirt freshman with the Tar Heels in 2018. He was a two-star running back during his prep career at Greenback High School in Greenback, Tenn. He projects as a linebacker with the Mocs and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Cammack spent last season at Navy Prep after winning two state titles at Rome High School in Rome, Ga. A three-time all-region defensive lineman and two-star player for the Wolves, he has his full college eligibility remaining since he did not attend the Naval Academy.

T.J. Cammack – DL – 6-0 – 260 – Fr. – Rome, Ga. – Rome HS – Navy Prep

PRIOR TO UTC: Spent the 2018 season at Navy Prep after signing with the Naval Academy out of high school … former two-star prep recruit and 2018 graduate of Rome High School in Rome, Ga. … won two Georgia AAAAA state titles with the Wolves … played for head coach John Reid … three-time all-region … led the team to a 25-2 mark last two seasons … also lettered in track & field … state finalist for the 5A shot put … PERSONAL … son of Evet Freeman … first name is Timothy … born Sept. 2, 1999.\

Kam Jones – LB – 5-11 – 225 – So. – Gwinett, Ga. – Peachtree Ridge HS – Louisville

PRIOR TO UTC: Transfer from Louisville with three years of eligibility remaining … spent two seasons with the Cardinals … made the 2017 ACC Honor Roll … enrolled at Louisville in January 2017 … played at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Ga. … three-star prospect by 247 Sports … listed by 247Sports as the No. 69 player at weakside linebacker and the No. 133 player in the state … ranked as the No. 10 linebacker in Georgia for 2017 … rated the No. 59 overall recruit in Georgia, the No. 28 inside linebacker in the nation … ranked as the No. 64 weakside defensive end and the No. 131st player in Georgia … three-star recruit by Scout.com … ranked as the No. 51 inside linebacker and the No. 4 linebacker in Georgia … rated by ESPN as the No. 106 outside linebacker … earned second team all-region honors … posted three-straight double-digit tackle games … averaged 4.5 tackles and one sack a game in 10 games … also had offers from Northwestern, Mississippi State and USF out of high school … PERSONAL … son of Tony and Kamilla … born March 12, 1999.

Kayne Roberts – LB – 6-2 -220 – So. – Greenback, Tenn. – Greenback School – North Carolina

PRIOR TO UTC: Appeared in all 11 games, primarily on special teams, as a redshirt freshman at North Carolina in 2018 … worked with both the running back and linebackers during his true freshman season in 2017 … versatile athlete who primarily played running back and outside linebacker at Greenback High School in Greenback, Tenn. … also saw action at receiver, defensive line and defensive back … helped lead his team to the state championship game … had 199 carries for 2,200 yards and 37 rushing TDs as a senior … 12 catches for 400 yards and five receiving TDs … posted more than 60 tackles and had three INTs and two blocked field goals … finalist for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award in Class 1A … selected to the Toyota East-West All-Star Classic, the premier high school all-star game in Tennessee … coached by Brent Kilpatrick … PERSONAL … full name is Jesse Kayne Roberts … son of Hope McGinnis and Jesse Roberts … stepmother is Amy Roberts … stepfather is Dean McGinnis … born Dec. 4, 1998 … has two sisters, Brooklyn Roberts and Dakota Garland … plans to major in Business Administration.