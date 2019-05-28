Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – May 28, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – The Heat Wave Continues For Awhile !



Expect fair skies to continue through the morning. It will stay warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60’s & low 70’s.

The hot and dry weather pattern will continue through the middle of the week, with highs well into the 90’s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

There’s no real change in sight until Friday, when a weak cool front moves through. Even then, only a slight chance for some rain, but that front should drop the afternoon highs down into the upper 80’s.

Even at 89, that’s still well above our seasonal high of 82.

The weekend ahead: Most of us will stay dry with highs in the upper 80’s to around 90 through the weekend, and lows in the mid to upper 60’s.

