Tomorrow’s Riverbend Festival is a whole new game.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The first of several big changes to this year’s Riverbend Festival is an earlier date.

Riverbend 20-19 starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

The more compact festival also has added light shows, a Ferris wheel, and more local food options.

But while much of the layout will be different, you can still count on the Coca Cola stage at Ross’s Landing and the T-V-F-C-U stage underneath the Walnut Street Bridge.

Riverbend is adopting several trends from larger music festival, like new digital wrist bands.

You can pre-load money on the wrist band and then swipe it for the vendors, leaving your cash and cards at home.



