Red Wolves Keeper Alex Mangels Named USL League One Player of the Week

(chattredwolves.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (May 28, 2019) — Chattanooga Red Wolves SC goalkeeper Alex Mangels has been named the USL League One Player of the Week for Week 9 of the league’s inaugural 2019 season.

Mangels recorded four saves, including a pair of outstanding stops, one cross claimed and one punch to keep the Red Wolves in the game against Greenville Triumph SC before Chattanooga grabbed a late Eamon Zayed goal in a 1-0 victory at David Stanton Field Saturday night.

- Advertisement -

The match marked Mangels’ third clean sheet of the season. He currently leads the league in saves with 32.

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC is looking to build off of the momentum of Saturday’s victory as the team prepares to finish out the second half of its two-game home stand, hosting Toronto FC II Saturday, June 1. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.