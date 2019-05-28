Dade deputies arrest driver in Sunday chase

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators are still adding charges to the driver of a vehicle that led them on a chase early Sunday morning.

A citizen reported suspicious activity in the area of Meeks Road around 6 AM.

The caller saw a vehicle leaving a wooded area behind a home.

A Trenton officer spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver fled.

They caught it in the city of Trenton, with several people inside the vehicle.

Deputies found a stolen 4 wheeler back on Meeks Road.

And they believe the vehicle that led them on the chase was also stolen from Ringgold.

So far, they have 9 charges against the driver, Jacob T Allison of Rising Fawn.

Possession of Marijuana

Improper Registration

Failure to Use Turn Signal

Too Fast for Conditions

Reckless Driving

Fleeing/Attempting to Elude

Failure to Maintain Lane/Improper Lane Change

Failure to Obey Stop Sign

Seat Belts Required

And more charges are pending.

The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the information on the other 3 people in the vehicle at this time.