Chattanooga group rescues abandoned dog

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A dog is recovering after the owner of Chattanooga rescue group says he was found abandoned on the side of the road.

Whitney Allison stands off Morris Hill Road where she helped rescue an abandoned dog on Monday.

She found out a jogger spotted the pet in a crate from Troopers Treasures.

“He didn’t smell very great and he was damp and wet. He eventually came out and he laid down on the dirt over here where he was found, near the little drain.”

Ruth Smith, the owner of Troopers Treasures, is thankful for all the volunteers.

“It is a whole community problem. This is our community. These are our dogs. And a lot of times people lack on the responsibility and push it on other people and we all need to do our part. If they couldn’t keep the dog. I really wish they would have dropped it even at the humane society where it is air conditioned instead of let it out in 90 degree weather where it is suffering,” Smith said.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

“If they know who the dog belongs to they need to probably contact McKamey because there is a report. The dog is in the care of Troopers Treasures and we will adopt it out when it is ready, but there was some negligence here so McKamey does have a report. It is kind of hard to follow up because no one saw the dog dropped,” Smith said.

Allison says cases like this aren’t rare.

“It just seems like a daily occurrence and it is just very unfortunate because none of them deserve it,” Allison said.

As for this dog, rescuers say he is doing well. They are thinking of naming him Chance, hoping he’ll have a second chance.