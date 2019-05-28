Catoosa Sheriff updates body found in South Chickamauga Creek

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Sheriff Gary Sisk releases information on the body found in South Chickamauga Creek over the weekend.

It happened just before 1 PM near Graysville road on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

They have identified the victim as 30 year old Matthew Edward Scruggs from Ringgold.

He was last seen test driving a vehicle he wanted to purchase on Wednesday.

He took it to the old Tri State Steel & Drum property to go fishing.

A family member reported him missing on Saturday.

They found the vehicle at the property.

There were no obvious signs of injury.

The Sheriff says there will be an autopsy conducted today at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.